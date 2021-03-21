Beware of scam offering enticing prize from Amazon: Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is warning of an emerging scam where fraudsters send text messages that appear to come from Amazon. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

A new text scam where fraudsters are posing as Amazon and tricking people into handing over their account and financial details is being flagged bythe Better Business Bureau (BBB.

The fraudster sends a text message saying that the recipients have won Airpods, an Apple Watch or some other enticing prize from Amazon and direct them to click on a link to arrange delivery. But the link actually takes people to a phishing website where they unwittingly share account and financial details.

Numerous people have reported these scams coming from the numbers 714-883-6385 and 714-507-5880, but the BBB said they could be coming from anywhere.

Amazon was the second most-impersonated organization behind Service Canada in 2020. Regardless of the brand or organization, the BBB warns people to never reply or click on links.

Generally, companies can’t send people text messages unless that have opted in to receive them. Any unsolicited text message should be treated as a potential scam. And texts that include unusual links, promise rewards or threaten punishment should raise immediate red flags.

You can verify where a message came from by reaching out to the company directly.

Anyone who has been the victim of a scam can share their experience on the BBB Scam Tracker.

