Bike park in honour of late mountain biker Jordie Lunn to come to Langford

A new bike park in honour of world-renowned mountain biker Jordie Lunn will be coming to the City of Langford this fall.

Lunn was a long-time resident of Langford and described as a “larger than life character who had a significant impact on the global cycling community,” by the City. He died following an accident while trail riding with friends in Mexico in October. He was 36-years-old at the time.

“Lunn shared his passion for the sport with kids as a coach and with his neighbourhood, by building bike parks and coaching camps/clinics,” a statement from the City of Langford said. “He built several mountain and dirt-biking trails around Vancouver Island with his family and friends, including the downhill trails and dirt jump park at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort.”

The statement describes Lunn as an “ambassador for extreme mountain biking on the Island.”

Langford Mayor Stew Young said the bike park will allow for Langford to attract world-class cycling events as well as biking and cycling opportunities for those of all ages and abilities.

READ ALSO: City of Langford rebrands, announces several projects

The Jordie Lunn Bike Park will be located at Irwin Ponds Park on Irwin Road in Langford. It will have an approximately three kilometre-long world class cyclocross course designed by Wheelhouse Cycling Society and constructed by Bill McLane of Workhorse Trail Design. It will also feature an international level pump track with intermediate and beginner levels designed and constructed by Velosolutions.

The Wheelhouse Cycling Society plans to rally volunteers, sponsors and suppliers to let their support to the park so it can be made “worthy of the Jordie Lunn name,” a statement from Jon Watkins, director of the Victoria International Cycling Festival, said.

Three sections of the bike jump runs will serve beginner to expert riders and there will also be a bike skills area for people from beginner to intermediate skill levels. A clubhouse for the Wheelhouse Cycling Society at the park will contain a meeting space, washrooms, showers, bike wash stations and storage.

READ ALSO: Langford sets sights on cultural development

Irwin Ponds Park has over 14 acres of natural open space lands with some existing trails, two large ponds and Parkdale Creek within a coastal Douglas fir forest. The main trail through the park is part of the Great Trail and connects to the Humpback Reservoir, Mount Wells Regional Park and Goldstream Provincial Park.

The Jordie Lunn Bike Park and trails will be a multi-use trail system which will provide amenities for bikers of all levels, runners and pedestrians.

“We trust the community will embrace this idea,” said a statement from the Lunn family. “Our commitment is to provide a legacy in Jordie’s name for children and youth to be safe, active and enjoy building their biking skills in multiple disciplines of cycling.”

-With files from Michael Briones

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.