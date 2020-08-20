Bird blamed for transformer blow out causing Saanich power outage

BC Hydro blames a bird for a burned-out transformer that left 2,087 Saanich residents without power on Thursday afternoon.
According to Ted Olynyk, a spokesperson for BC Hydro the power went out around 11:20 a.m. Customers on the west side of Saanich between Highway 1 and Highway 17 up to the Royal Oak neighbourhood were affected.
Crews determined a transformer burned out in the 800-block of Jasmine Avenue and by 2:30 p.m., Olynyk said power had been restored to all customers.
