Black bear sighting in Saanich near Camosun College Interurban Campus

Police asking residents in the area to be on the lookout

The Saanich Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout after a bear was spotted on Hector Road, which is near Camosun College Interurban Campus.

A resident in the area called the department to report a large black bear walking across their year shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

The bear did not exhibit any aggressive behaviour and appeared to be alone.

Police were unable to locate the bear and have since notified the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. They ask anyone in the area to call the department immediately at 250-475-4321 if the bear is spotted again.

The bear was last seen walking westbound along Hector Road.

Black bear sighting in Saanich near Camosun College Interurban Campus

Police asking residents in the area to be on the lookout

