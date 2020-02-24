Boat dumped on West Coast Road has neighbours upset

Neighbours along West Coast Road are hoping that the owner of this boat can be identified. (Contributed Photo)

Gunter Rieper had become accustomed to seeing garbage dumped alonside West Coast Road but, even for Rieper, the latest addition to the accumulated trash is beyond the pale.

About a week ago, Rieper noticed that the usual collection of beer cans and garbage bags had seen the addition of a derelict boat that someone had apparently decided to leave at the side of the road.

“This is just ridiculous. Hopefully someone can identify the owner of this boat and make them come and take it away,” said Rieper.

“I don’t know what some people are thinking. “

The boat has the number “25K4063” across its stern, and this number has been passed along to authorities in Sooke, although there is some doubt as to whether it will lead to the actual owner of the craft.

Anyone with information regarding the abandoned boat should contact the Sooke RCMP at (250) 642-5241.



tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com

Sooke