A body was pulled out of the Comox Harbour late Tuesday afternoon (April 27).

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, with Comox Fire Rescue personnel, RCMP and paramedics all on the scene.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP and Comox Fire Rescue for more details and will update this story as more information becomes available through official sources.

