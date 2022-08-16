Border officers in Victoria seized an undeclared, prohibited semi-automatic firearm, two prohibited 15-round magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition on Aug. 14. (Canada Border Services Agency/Twitter)

Border guards seize two illegal guns in Victoria

Prohibited guns, magazines and ammunition seized

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers have been busy this month in Victoria.

On Aug. 14, officers in Victoria seized an undeclared, prohibited semi-automatic firearm, two prohibited 15-round magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Earlier in the month, on Aug. 9, officers also seized an undeclared, prohibited modified flare gun from a U.S. traveller.

CBSA took to Twitter to remind travellers and residents that an important part of its role is stopping prohibited firearms from entering Canada.

ALSO READ: Investigations continue in Victoria case involving firearms offences

 

Border Services Officer

