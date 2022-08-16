Border guards seize two illegal guns in Victoria

Border officers in Victoria seized an undeclared, prohibited semi-automatic firearm, two prohibited 15-round magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition on Aug. 14. (Canada Border Services Agency/Twitter)

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers have been busy this month in Victoria.

On Aug. 14, officers in Victoria seized an undeclared, prohibited semi-automatic firearm, two prohibited 15-round magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Earlier in the month, on Aug. 9, officers also seized an undeclared, prohibited modified flare gun from a U.S. traveller.

CBSA took to Twitter to remind travellers and residents that an important part of its role is stopping prohibited firearms from entering Canada.

