Bowker Creek section collapses near Oak Bay Recreation Centre

The District of Oak Bay is asking the public to avoid part of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre parking lot after a section of bank along Bowker Creek collapsed.
Cones and barriers were set up around a metres-long chunk of collapsed creekside on Thursday. The blocked-off section is on the eastern side of the recreation centre’s upper parking lot.
The district said a geotechnical engineer will assess the bank stability in the area.
