Bowker Creek section collapses near Oak Bay Recreation Centre

The north edge of Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)The north edge of Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)
A collapsed section of Bowker Creek at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)A collapsed section of Bowker Creek at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

The District of Oak Bay is asking the public to avoid part of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre parking lot after a section of bank along Bowker Creek collapsed.

Cones and barriers were set up around a metres-long chunk of collapsed creekside on Thursday. The blocked-off section is on the eastern side of the recreation centre’s upper parking lot.

The district said a geotechnical engineer will assess the bank stability in the area.

