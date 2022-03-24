Bowker Creek section collapses near Oak Bay Recreation Centre

The north edge of Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo) A collapsed section of Bowker Creek at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

The District of Oak Bay is asking the public to avoid part of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre parking lot after a section of bank along Bowker Creek collapsed.

Cones and barriers were set up around a metres-long chunk of collapsed creekside on Thursday. The blocked-off section is on the eastern side of the recreation centre’s upper parking lot.

The district said a geotechnical engineer will assess the bank stability in the area.

oak bay