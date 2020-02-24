Protesters have gathered at the BC Legislature in support of some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the installation of the CNG pipeline in Northern BC. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

BREAKING: Demonstrators occupy B.C. Legislature steps despite court injunction

Police negotiating with people gathered in support of some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Hundreds of people are illegally gathered at the B.C. Legislature in support of some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being installed on land they claim as unceded territory.

The demonstrators on site despite an injunction put forward by House Speaker Darryl Plecas and granted by the Supreme Court of BC on Feb. 13.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries gets injunction against demonstrations in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en

The injunction allows demonstrators to be on the Legislature property as long as they don’t obstruct access to the building to Members of the Legislative Assembly, staff, and officers, as long as they don’t block closed circuit televisions, or restrict access to the building, including through main doors or public roadways.

Dozens of demonstrators have piled onto the ceremonial steps and blocked the entryway. Black Press Media has also heard reports that some people have chained themselves to the gates, though this could not be confirmed.

Demonstrators were seen negotiating with members of the Victoria Police Department as of 4 p.m., when there were at least 10 officers present near the steps.

Black Press Media staff on scene reported that the atmosphere was tense as negotiations continued.

More to come…

Coastal GasLink

