BREAKING: Demonstrators occupy B.C. Legislature steps despite court injunction

Police negotiating with people gathered in support of some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Protesters have gathered at the BC Legislature in support of some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the installation of the CNG pipeline in Northern BC. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Hundreds of people are illegally gathered at the B.C. Legislature in support of some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being installed on land they claim as unceded territory.

The demonstrators on site despite an injunction put forward by House Speaker Darryl Plecas and granted by the Supreme Court of BC on Feb. 13.

The injunction allows demonstrators to be on the Legislature property as long as they don’t obstruct access to the building to Members of the Legislative Assembly, staff, and officers, as long as they don’t block closed circuit televisions, or restrict access to the building, including through main doors or public roadways.

The group pushed forward to the top of the Legislature steps where they were met with leaders of Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en, Kolin Sutherland-Wilson, Saul Brown and others. #yyj #victoriabc pic.twitter.com/O7Rrr4WK4l — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) February 24, 2020

Dozens of demonstrators have piled onto the ceremonial steps and blocked the entryway. Black Press Media has also heard reports that some people have chained themselves to the gates, though this could not be confirmed.

Demonstrators were seen negotiating with members of the Victoria Police Department as of 4 p.m., when there were at least 10 officers present near the steps.

Black Press Media staff on scene reported that the atmosphere was tense as negotiations continued.

