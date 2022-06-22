BREAKING: Province cancels controversial Royal BC Museum upgrades set to cost $789M

Premier announces change to plan that would see the Victoria museum closed for several years for upgrade

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, December 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The B.C. government is cancelling its highly controversial $789-million Royal BC Museum rebuild project, following significant backlash from British Columbians.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Wednesday (June 22), saying they are taking the project back to the drawing board and that they will be engaging with the public further.

“We thought we had it right. Clearly, we did not,” he told media.

The province announced the museum overhaul, along with its hefty price tag, in mid-May. British Columbians immediately pushed back, questioning why the such a significant amount of money was being spent on a museum rather than helping to solve the family doctor shortage or housing unaffordability.

In response, the NDP took the unprecedented step of releasing its business case and concept plan on May 25.

In it, the province described the current site as beyond its useful life, citing hazardous materials like asbestos, lead, mercury and arsenic, as well as flooding and backed-up sewage problems.

It added that the site doesn’t offer enough space for staff to organize and steward its Indigenous collection respectfully. Limited space also means the museum can only display about one per cent of its seven million objects and artifacts at any given time, according to the province.

It said something had to be done and it was given five options: maintain the status quo with no new museum ($89 million), build a new museum at a new location ($811 million), build a new museum on-site plus another facility for artifacts ($789 million), just build a new building on-site ($893 million), or retain and repair the existing building ($1.1 billion).

In an Angus Reid Institute survey, 69 per cent of British Columbians said they oppose the project, while 22 per cent said they support it. The majority (62 per cent) said out of the five options they would choose sticking with the status quo.

The current museum was set to close for demolition in September, with the new design slated for completion by 2030. Now, Horgan says it will remain open for the time being.

More to come.

