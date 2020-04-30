UPDATED: VicPD responds to suspicious toolbox dropped in Fernwood

VicPD is investigating a metal toolbox that had been welded shut and dropped off at a basketball court in Fernwood on Thursday afternoon. (VicPD/Twitter)

VicPD is responding to an incident involving a suspicious package near Victoria High School in Fernwood.

Around 12:30 p.m. on April 30, police received reports of a man dropping a metal toolbox at a basketball court in the 1200-block of Gladstone Avenue. Callers told police “an unknown man” left the toolbox, which had been welded shut, at the basketball court and then left.

We're investigating a suspicious package after a welded-shut toolbox was left a Fernwood basketball court. We're hoping to speak w the man who dropped it off & left. #F2017846 #yyj (1/4) pic.twitter.com/gUgNI1mIXd — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 30, 2020

When officers arrived, they determined that the box was suspicious and called in the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

The man is described as Caucasian with a brown beard and wearing a long-sleeved shirt. He was also said to be driving a white vehicle – possibly a Mazda. Police are interested in speaking with the man and are treating the incident with “an abundance of caution.”

We're responding w an abundance of caution. #yyjtraffic in the area is closed & will be so for several hours. We've evacuated surrounding businesses & are instructing area residents to stay a safe distance away. #F2017846 (3/4) — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 30, 2020

According to a tweet by VicPD, residents have been asked to stay away and nearby businesses have been evacuated. The area is expected to be closed for several hours. Police ask that the area be avoided and Gladstone Avenue is closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press #1 to speak with the report desk. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

