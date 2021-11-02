A previous edition of Operation Raise a Flag is seen. Canadians across the country are once again invited to buy a flag to be planted outside the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto this Remembrance Day. (Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre)

A previous edition of Operation Raise a Flag is seen. Canadians across the country are once again invited to buy a flag to be planted outside the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto this Remembrance Day. (Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre)

British Columbians invited to help plant 30,000 flags at Canada’s largest veteran facility

Toronto’s Sunnybrook Veterans Centre seeking nation-wide support to plant flags for Remembrance Day

British Columbians are being asked to partake in a special operation that supports Canada’s veterans this Remembrance Day.

The initiative, called Operation Raise a Flag, asks Canadians to send a thank-you note or purchase a Canadian flag by donation to be planted outside Toronto’s Sunnybrook Veterans Centre.

More than 30,000 flags are planted outside the centre each Remembrance Day by staff, volunteers and Canadian Armed Forces personnel.

This year’s edition also includes Indigenous artwork which will be planted alongside the flags to commemorate the sacrifices and contributions made by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Veterans in service to Canada.

Dr. Jocelyn Charles, medical director at the centre, said in a statement that Remembrance Day can be an emotional time for veterans – exacerbated this year by COVID-19.

“Our veterans have shown tremendous resiliency as they dealt with the unknowns of the pandemic. Operation Raise a Flag will have a significant impact as Canadians pay tribute to our veterans and recognize the sacrifices and contributions of Indigenous veterans in service to Canada.”

Proceeds from the event will provide veterans with special amenities, enabling them to achieve their best quality of life through continued learning opportunities, innovative equipment and unique programming. Donations will also be used to support enhancements to outdoor spaces, such as the Veterans Therapeutic Garden.

The centre will be making a donation to an Indigenous-focused charity with the aim of building cultural understanding and awareness, the group said.

Donations can be made online, or by calling the centre at 1-866-696-2008.

READ MORE: First poppy presented to West Shore WWII veteran

@JSamanski
justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

military newsNational NewsRemembrance DayVeterans

Previous story
Air Canada, WestJet each suspend 4% of employees over COVID vaccine mandate
Next story
B.C. reports 406 new COVID cases, 5 deaths as first doses reach 90%

Just Posted

The sentencing hearing for two men accused of killing a Langford man with a hammer began in Victoria courts Nov. 2. (GoFundMe)
Sentencing hearing begins for men convicted in fatal hammer attack on Langford man

The Community Social Planning Council of Greater Victoria has released its 2021 living wage report, showing that two parents in a four-person family need to earn $20.46 an hour to meet basic needs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Family living wage jumps to $20.46 in Greater Victoria

West Shore RCMP are asking the public’s help to identify this man who is a suspect in an armed robbery at the Canadian Tire on Langford Parkway, which took place Nov. 1. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP seek public’s help on incidents in Colwood, Langford, View Royal

The federal government announced Tuesday that Victoria International Airport, among eight airports across Canada, can reopen for international air travel effective Nov. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria International Airport cleared for international travel