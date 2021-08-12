City of Victoria staffers work on underground infrastructure Thursday around noon in the intersection of Government Street and Pandora Avenue. A broken water main in the area caused traffic to be diverted, potentially until the rest of the business day, while crews perform emergency repairs. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

UPDATE: Broken water main in downtown Victoria diverting traffic

Intersection of Government and Pandora affected by rupture

A water main leak at the corner of Pandora Avenue and Government Street that hampered traffic flow has been repaired by City of Victoria crews, without having to shut off the water.

Backfilling of the related excavation was happening Thursday afternoon and reopening of the road was expected later today, according to a City of Victoria spokesperson.

Crews began emergency repairs to the infrastructure after discovering the leak late this morning. The intersection has been in the middle of city construction this week for another project along Government Street.

Motorists and buses were directed to detour to Yates Street to access areas south of Government Street and the Johnson Street bridge, or head northward and travel over the Bay Street bridge.

Drivers were also encouraged to avoid Store Street, which was getting quite congested once the diversion took effect.

