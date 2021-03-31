Budget airline Swoop offers flights from Toronto, Edmonton to Victoria come May

The budget airline Swoop announced Wednesday that it’ll be adding flights into Victoria from Toronto and Edmonton, beginning in late May. (Swoop Airlines/Contributed)

People flying into Greater Victoria from two Canadian cities won’t see as much cash soaring from their pockets this spring.

The budget airline Swoop announced Wednesday that it’ll be adding flights into Victoria from Toronto and Edmonton, beginning in late May.

Starting on May 20, Swoop will offer six flights from Toronto to Victoria, along with seven flights from Edmonton every week.

A Swoop news release said an expansion of the WestJet-owned airline’s summer schedule will bring the “ultra-low-fare” flights to Victoria. The airline also announced two new routes to Kelowna, from Hamilton and Winnipeg.

“Our summer schedule expansion is in response to strong advance sales and in anticipation of demand from Canada’s most price-conscious travellers as they look towards the accelerated pace of vaccine rollouts across the country,” said Charles Duncan, president of Swoop. “We are thrilled to be offering Canadians even more opportunities to connect with British Columbia’s vibrant West Coast and Okanagan region this summer.”

Swoop said it had postponed planned flights to Victoria due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the economy begins to reopen, we are pleased that Swoop recognizes Victoria as a destination that travellers will look forward to returning to or discovering the beauty and culture that Victoria and Vancouver Island has to offer for the first time,” said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority’s president and CEO.

