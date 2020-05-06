Bulk water filling station opens at Otter Point

New facility will have ‘positive impact’ in the area, says CRD director

The thirst for a water station at Otter Point has finally been quenched.

A new supply of potable water is now available in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area with the commissioning of a bulk water filling station at the water line on Otter Point Road.

“This will have an important and positive impact on the residents in the area,” Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director, said.

“Right now, the people living up Otter Point Road had to truck their water in during the summer months when many wells go dry. It’s a process that has had implications on cost, fuel consumption, and the environment.”

To fund the $140,000 project, Hicks committed $50,000 from the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area Community Works Fund with the balance covered by the Juan de Fuca Water Distribution Service capital plan.

The nearest bulk water stations in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area are located at East Sooke Road and Sooke River Road.

The bulk water station gives residents and commercial operators the ability to fill tanks and bottles. Each user is issued a key and key fob by the Capital Regional District.

“I’ve always hoped for piped water in this area, but this is the next best thing,” Hicks said.

For further information, please call CRD Integrated Water Services at 240-474-9600.

