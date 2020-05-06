Bulk water filling station opens at Otter Point

New facility will have ‘positive impact’ in the area, says CRD director

The thirst for a water station at Otter Point has finally been quenched.

A new supply of potable water is now available in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area with the commissioning of a bulk water filling station at the water line on Otter Point Road.

“This will have an important and positive impact on the residents in the area,” Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director, said.

“Right now, the people living up Otter Point Road had to truck their water in during the summer months when many wells go dry. It’s a process that has had implications on cost, fuel consumption, and the environment.”

To fund the $140,000 project, Hicks committed $50,000 from the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area Community Works Fund with the balance covered by the Juan de Fuca Water Distribution Service capital plan.

The nearest bulk water stations in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area are located at East Sooke Road and Sooke River Road.

The bulk water station gives residents and commercial operators the ability to fill tanks and bottles. Each user is issued a key and key fob by the Capital Regional District.

“I’ve always hoped for piped water in this area, but this is the next best thing,” Hicks said.

For further information, please call CRD Integrated Water Services at 240-474-9600.

ALSO READ: New bulk water station will benefit Otter Point

ALSO READ: Pact reached on Juan de Fuca water


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drinking water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May
Next story
Dutch liberation commemorated at Duncan cenotaph

Just Posted

Bulk water filling station opens at Otter Point

New facility will have ‘positive impact’ in the area, says CRD director

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Island Health takes lid off bottled water

Rules eased for water dispensing machine use in grocery stores

Sooke RCMP not enforcing school zone speed limits

Because students not attending class, the school zone is not enforceable, police say

VicPD seeks man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences

Investigators believe Michael Friesen is actively avoiding police

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Dutch liberation commemorated at Duncan cenotaph

Canadian troops played integral role

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Most Read