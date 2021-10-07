Campbell River latest Island town to slap user fee on EV charging stations

Electric vehicle users to be charged $2 per hour after half hour, in move aimed to bump turnover

The city-owned electric vehicle charging station at the Dogwood Operations Centre in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Campbell River city council has agreed to implement a fee-for-use system for the city’s electric vehicle charging stations, in a move intended to increase user turnover.

The city currently operates three charging stations, located at City Hall, the Dogwood Operations Centre, and the Visitor Information Centre.

Charging at these sites is free and has no time limit. As a result of this, there have been complaints that some users are parking there for longer than necessary, including overnight or even days at a time.

The intention of a move to fee-for-use change is to encourage more turnaround at the stations, to make them available to more drivers, both locals and visitors. This solution was proposed because enforcing a parking time limit at the stations was deemed unfeasible.

On Oct. 4, city council unanimously passed a motion to implement a fee-for-use system of 30 minutes of free charging followed by a charge of $2 per hour.

The new fees will help the city recover some of the costs of operating the stations. While the purchase of the three municipally-owned charging stations was funded through external sources, the stations cost about $12,000 per year, considering electricity use and depreciation.

Council’s decision follows other municipalities on Vancouver Island have made to increasing demand for charging infrastructure. For example, Victoria charges regular parking fees for its stations, while Comox charges $1 per hour for the first two hours and $2 per hour thereafter.

RELATED: B.C. Hydro adds $260 million in 5-year electric conversion plan

Charging time: Another EV station comes to Campbell River



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverElectric vehicles