FILE – Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed as RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday July 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

The manhunt for two fugitives wanted for three murders in northern B.C. cost the Canadian military just under $123,000.

In an email to Black Press Media Thursday, the Canadian Armed Forces said it provided air support in the search for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, in northern Manitoba.

The RCMP had requested the military’s help on July 26, 11 days after the first killing. Mounties said the two Port Alberni fugitives left a video where they confessed to killing University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck on July 15, and two tourists, American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, on July 19. They fled to a remote part of northern Manitoba near Gillam and their bodies were found on Aug. 7.

VIDEO: Missing Alberni teens now suspects in three northern B.C. killings

The military sent two planes to assist in the manhunt. These were aCC-130H Hercules aircraft and its crew, which included two pilots, an air combat systems officer, a flight engineer, a loadmaster and two search and rescue technicians; as well as a CP-140 Aurora aircraft and its crew, which included two pilots, one flight engineer, two air combat systems officers and five airborne electronic sensor operators.

READ MORE: RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for McLeod, Schmegelsky

The military aid was called off by the RCMP on July 31. The $123,000 in costs included additional costs for personnel and equipment that were accrued directly as a result of the manhunt, but do not include regular salaries or cost of equipment that the military already had.

Earlier this year, the B.C. RCMP said they spent around $750,000 on the investigation, while Manitoba Mounties spent under $800,000.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Schmegelsky, McLeod

READ MORE: Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Manitoba Manhunt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak
Next story
Valentine’s Day rooted in Pagan, Roman and Christian traditions

Just Posted

More than 1,000 attend celebration of life for men who died in Sooke River

Celebration of Life gives Sooke a chance to grieve

Mounties make Valentine’s Day special for seniors in Langford

West Shore RCMP members drop by Alexander Mackie Lodge

Students upset over new cell phone policy at Dunsmuir Middle School

Policy comes into effect in March

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

Canadian national men’s soccer team to play Trinidad and Tobago in Langford

Canadian men’s team looks to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en rallies across Greater Victoria leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 14

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read