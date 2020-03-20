The HMCS Nanaimo sails past the Fisgard Lighthouse upon it’s return to Victoria following a two-month deployment in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian Forces recalls vessels from mission early amid COVID-19 fears

HMCS Nanaimo and Whitehorse return to CFB Esquimalt mid-April

At least two Canadian Armed Forces deployments shipped out of CFB Esquimalt are being called home early to limit the risks of COVID-19 exposure.

HMCS Nanaimo and HMCS Whitehorse were both on operation CARIBBE, a mission with the United States that targets trafficking by organized crime in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean. They were originally scheduled to return mid-May, but have been recalled to return in early April.

ALSO READ: View Royal families thank hospital staff working through COVID-19 with colourful signs

“The spread of COVID-19 worldwide is impacting our Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) operations across all regions,” reads an online statement from the Canadian Armed Forces. “With over 2,000 personnel deployed on approximately 20 different missions, the CAF is taking unprecedented measures to protect the health and well-being of our members, prevent the spread of this disease, and preserve our ability to conduct mission-essential military operations”

ALSO READ: ‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

As well as cancelling these and several other missions nationally, the CAF has restricted all international travel by commercial air and stopped deployed personnel from participating in training activities, exercises, events or public gatherings. Some members of the CAF are already self-isolating if they’ve travelled recently or feel that hey were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

As of March 21 no CAF personnel on deployed operations have tested positive for COVID-19.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

CFB EsquimaltCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close
Next story
COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Just Posted

Canadian Forces recalls vessels from mission early amid COVID-19 fears

HMCS Nanaimo and Whitehorse return to CFB Esquimalt mid-April

Sooke takes Emergency Operations Centre to next level amid COVID-19 crisis

Move aimed at proactively addressing virus

Sooke man building his own submarine

Homemade sub nears completion

View Royal families thank hospital staff working through COVID-19 with colourful signs

‘I teared up, honestly, I was so touched,’ Victoria General Hospital nurse says

EDITORIAL: Sending thanks to community workers across Greater Victoria

Many are diligently helping society amidst COVID-19 fears

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

B.C. city suspends business licence of studio claiming hot yoga kills COVID-19

City pulled Bikram Yoga Delta’s licence after owner refused to cancel classes amid coronavirus outbreak

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte donated to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

Most Read