Dave Mitchell tweeted this photo to remember his grandfather, Douglas Mitchell, who was part of the Canadian Forces that liberated the Netherlands during the Second World War. Photos of tulips are appearing online in celebration of Liberation Day in the Netherlands on May 5. (Twitter/Dave Mitchell)

Canadians commemorate 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation online with tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Every year on May 5, the Netherlands celebrates its liberation during the Second World War and this year, Canadians are joining from home by sharing photos of tulips online.

Canadian soldiers played a key role in the liberation of the Dutch people who suffered hunger and hardship under German occupiers during the war. On May 5, 1945 – 75 years ago – German troops surrendered in the Netherlands. Three days later, Germany gave its unconditional surrender signalling an official end to the Second World War. Canada also provided a safe haven for the Dutch royal family as more than 7,600 Canadians gave their lives to liberate the Netherlands.

Close to 175,000 Canadians took part in the campaign to liberate the Netherlands, which began in the fall of 1944 and ended in the spring of 1945.

READ ALSO: Friendship between Netherlands and Canada forged during war to bloom in Sidney

Now, May 5 is celebrated as Liberation Day in the Netherlands and follows the country’s National Day of Remembrance on May 4.

Every spring, tulips gifted to Canada from the Netherlands bloom in Ottawa as a symbol of the friendship between the two nations.

This year, to virtually commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and VE-Day, Veterans Affairs Canada encourages people to share photos of tulips online with the hashtags #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome.

People have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share photos of tulips to mark the day. Some are even remembering family members who were part of the Canadian Forces that liberated the Netherlands.

The flag at the Canadian Embassy in the Netherlands also flew at half-mast on May 4 in honour of Remembrance Day.

Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet Francisca of the Netherlands, who was born in Ottawa during the Second World War, recorded a special video message to share with Canadians as well, noting that regular celebrations could not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Canada and Canadians always have a special place in our hearts,” the princess says in the video. “Many Canadian soldiers have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Their graves are tended with love and care.”

Last year, the Parliament of Canada also named May 5 to be recognized as Dutch Heritage Day throughout the country.

READ ALSO: Colwood veteran recalls harrowing experience during Second World War

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Veterans

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Give adequate, quality supply of personal protective gear to nurses: B.C. union
Next story
PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Canadians commemorate 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation online with tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Island Health needs photos to memorialize nurses in action

Canada marks Nursing Week May 11 to 17 to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale

Police arrest robbery suspects in Langford, find ‘plethora’ of drugs

Suspects caught shoplifting at Capitol Iron in Langford

Coroner on scene in Esquimalt

VicPD investigation ongoing

Saanich police slap 22 drivers with excessive speeding fines in April

Drivers’ cars also impounded for a week

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

Isolated Kyuquot seeks further seclusion amidst the pandemic

Accessible only by air or water, no one can get in or out of Kyuquot without First Nation’s permission

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

Most Read