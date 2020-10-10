Statistically, each Canadian purchased little more than a half turkey in 2018. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Canadians purchased 20.2 million Thanksgiving turkeys in 2018

Canadians also consumed 59 million litres of whipping cream

Each Canadian purchased, at least on paper, just over half a turkey for Thanksgiving in 2018, according to figures from Statistics Canada.

In 2018, Canadians purchased 20.2 million turkeys. With a population of around 37 million at the time, this figure means each Canadian purchased 0.54 turkeys. While it is not clear whether each Canadian consumed their respective half-bird, other figures from Statistics Canada underscore the commercial and culinary significance of the holiday, celebrated each year on the second Monday of October.

Consider the following figures. In 2018, receipts from turkey sales totalled $391.8 million dollars. Canadian households also splurged on other items, spending an average of $48 on potatoes in 2017.

RELATED: Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Looking at other items on the Thanksgiving plates of Canadians, farmers produced more than 350,000 metric of carrots, just over 76,000 metric tons of pumpkins, while planting just 1,500 acres of Brussels sprouts, perhaps the least favourite vegetable of many.

Canadians certainly have a sweet tooth at Thanksgiving, with commercial sales of whipping cream topping, pardon the pun, 59 million litres.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Last call for feedback on Victoria’s top mountain bike spot

Just Posted

Canadians purchased 20.2 million Thanksgiving turkeys in 2018

Canadians also consumed 59 million litres of whipping cream

Langford residents could be out of condo for weeks after balcony fire

Fire crews still investigating cause of Thursday evening blaze

Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Group considering space at new seniors complex

Chainsaw carver turns dead tree into stunning work of art

Historic tree at Malahat Farm sprouts new life

Last call for feedback on Victoria’s top mountain bike spot

Mount Work survey measures interest in Durrance Lake swimming, Hartland bike trails

VIDEO: Greater Victoria woman gets stunning surprise of a free car

King’s Auto Sales and Cool Aid make woman’s day

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Most Read