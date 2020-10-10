Canadians purchased 20.2 million Thanksgiving turkeys in 2018

Statistically, each Canadian purchased little more than a half turkey in 2018. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Each Canadian purchased, at least on paper, just over half a turkey for Thanksgiving in 2018, according to figures from Statistics Canada.

In 2018, Canadians purchased 20.2 million turkeys. With a population of around 37 million at the time, this figure means each Canadian purchased 0.54 turkeys. While it is not clear whether each Canadian consumed their respective half-bird, other figures from Statistics Canada underscore the commercial and culinary significance of the holiday, celebrated each year on the second Monday of October.

Consider the following figures. In 2018, receipts from turkey sales totalled $391.8 million dollars. Canadian households also splurged on other items, spending an average of $48 on potatoes in 2017.

RELATED: Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Looking at other items on the Thanksgiving plates of Canadians, farmers produced more than 350,000 metric of carrots, just over 76,000 metric tons of pumpkins, while planting just 1,500 acres of Brussels sprouts, perhaps the least favourite vegetable of many.

Canadians certainly have a sweet tooth at Thanksgiving, with commercial sales of whipping cream topping, pardon the pun, 59 million litres.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com