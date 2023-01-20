BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cancelled sailings, full boats between Vancouver, Victoria

BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings, sees 4-sailing wait between Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen

A mechanical issue is causing problems for BC Ferries travellers looking to make the Friday trek between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries cancelled its noon sailing departing Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay due to a mechanical issue onboard the Queen of New Westminister. The 4 p.m. from Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. from Swartz Bay were in jeopardy but in a service notice, BC Ferries said they would sail as scheduled as the issue has been resolved.

The cancelled sailings are causing waits at terminals. As of 2:30 p.m., BC Ferries was ticketing the 9 p.m. sailing, with the 3, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay sold out.

Travellers departing from the Tsawwassen side are looking at similar waits.

ALSO READ: Brothers aimed to kill police, didn’t expect to survive Saanich bank shootout

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Brothers aimed to kill police, didn’t expect to survive Saanich bank shootout

Just Posted

Sooke district council is inviting the community to Chamber Coffee this Monday (Jan. 23) at Municipal Hall. It’s a chance for residents to discuss issues and concerns with local politicians. Unrolling the welcome mat are Mayor Maja Tait and councillors Jeff Bateman (left), Kevin Pearson, Tony St-Pierre and Dana Lajeunesse. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Sooke council opens doors to the community

A construction site in Sooke in May 2021. The District of Sooke is making headway on reducing the time to obtain a building permit. (File – Sooke News Mirror)
Building permit backlog pared down in Sooke

This Sooke home at SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort is one of the nine grand prize options in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery. (Contributed photo)
Sooke home a grand prize option in B.C. Children’s Hospital 2023 Choices Lottery

BC Ferries has cancelled more sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cancelled sailings, full boats between Vancouver, Victoria