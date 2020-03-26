Car sharing services still open to members across Greater Victoria

Car sharing services, such as Modo are taking extra precautions in light of COVID-19 but are still operational. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

In a time of social distancing, some things still need to be shared.

Car sharing services in Victoria are a popular option for people living in the downtown area where parking is limited. Many developers in Victoria even have it set in their contract with the City that they will provide a certain amount of car sharing memberships.

So, despite calls for self-isolation, so far companies like Modo are still operating.

“At Modo we are closely monitoring development of COVID-19 and taking guidance from local health authorities. Our primary concern is keeping members and employees safe,” the company said in an online statement. “Whenever you do use a Modo, you and all passengers should wash or sanitize your hands each time before entering the vehicle and do the same again when you exit. Avoid touching your face completely; if you need to sneeze or cough (hey it’s allergy season!) please do so into your arm/elbow or tissue you will discard, and exit the vehicle first if that’s possible.”

Modo is also asking anyone who is ill to not use their vehicles.

Additionally, staff at Modo are taking extra precautions when sanitizing vehicles, with special attention to frequent contact points.

