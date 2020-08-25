Central Saanich councillors formally approved that community’s updated climate change plan. (Black Press Media File)

Central Saanich adopts tough climate change goals

Updated report says significant changes, resources are necessary to meet goals

Central Saanich has formally signed off on revisions to its plan to fight climate change.

Councillors unanimously approved the community’s updated Climate Leadership Plan after they had approved higher targets in late 2019, early 2020. As the report says, these updated targets align with latest recommendations to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C as set by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The revised goals are ambitious. They commit the municipality to cut its own municipal and community-at-large emissions by 100 per cent by 2050, hitting 45 per cent by 2030 on the way. Previous goals had called for 90 per cent decrease in municipal emissions and an 80 decrease in community-at-large emissions.

The updated plan also establishes the goal that all of Central Saanich would exclusively use renewable sources of energies by 2050.

RELATED: New Central Saanich climate goal calls for 4,800 EVs on road by 2030

The report acknowledges progress in areas, but also finds that “a lot more more work” is needed when it comes to reducing emissions in three “primary” areas of GHG sources: transporation (responsible for 66 per cent of emissions); buildings (responsible for 22 per cent split evenly across residential and commercial properties) and solid waste (12 per cent).

The report says “significant changes” requiring significant resources from various sources including senior governments are needed to meet those goals, which ultimately may not have the desired effect.

“Even if we achieve significant reductions in emissions, we are already facing changes in our climate – leading toward hotter, drier summers and wetter winters. This plan also highlights the need to understand the risks and hazards associated with a changing climate, and to prepare our infrastructure, social and economic systems and natural systems to handle these changes,” the report reads.

Figures from one area — transportation — underscore the ambitiousness of the plan, but also the difficulties that lie within it.

According to one action scenario, Central Saanich can meet its transporation goals if 50 per cent of trips are made with active transportation or transit by 2050 and 25 per cent of vehicles are zero emissions by 2030 with 100 per cent being the goal for 2050.

The number of electric vehicles (EV) on the road in the district would have to jump to 4,800 by 2030 from the current figure of 221 as of March 31, according to an earlier staff report.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Third dead owl found in Greater Victoria, Saanich mayor suspects rat poisoning
Next story
Glen Lake Road realignment part of long-term Langford plan

Just Posted

Glen Lake Road realignment part of long-term Langford plan

First phase underway with second expected next year

Oak Bay summer includes bike theft, online fraud and late-night stunt driving

Police respond to variety of summer calls

Central Saanich adopts tough climate change goals

Updated report says significant changes, resources are necessary to meet goals

Third dead owl found in Greater Victoria, Saanich mayor suspects rat poisoning

Barred owl found dead in Oak Bay on Aug. 23

Island Outfitters moves to View Royal this fall

Closed after a fire to start 2020, outdoors business takes over old electronics site

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

Most Read