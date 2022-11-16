Central Saanich wants to sit on the Victoria Regional Transit Commission. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich wants to sit on the Victoria Regional Transit Commission. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich passes motion that ‘requests and expects’ regional transit seat

North Saanich has represented region on Victoria Regional Transit Commission for last eight years

Central Saanich council has signalled its claim to represent the Saanich Peninsula on a regional commission dealing with transit.

Council voted unanimously (with Coun. Bob Thompson absent) to approve a notice of motion from Coun. Zeb King that says the community “requests and expects to hold the seat” on the Victoria Regional Transit Commission representing the Peninsula communities. Mayor Ryan Windsor would take the seat.

The motion accuses the province of failing to appoint Central Saanich for over a decade while appointing the mayor of Sidney in 2011 (three years), the mayor of North Saanich in 2014 (four years) and again the mayor of North Saanich in 2018 (four years).

RELATED: Central Saanich councillors identify housing, active transportation as top issues heading into new term

The notice of motion then calls on staff to contact all relevant provincial authorities and agencies, including the Crown Agencies and Board Resourcing Office (CABRO), to press Central Saanich’s claim. Staff will also copy the respective mayors of Sidney and North Saanich, as well as local MLA Adam Olsen.

King later told Black Press Media that the last part of the motion inform Sidney and North Saanich in case the province offers the seat to them.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

BC TransitTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crime in Sidney and North Saanich returning to pre-pandemic levels

Just Posted

Eula Johnson, 105, and Eleanor Pattison, 102, share details about their lives with friends at The Wellesley. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria seniors share their secrets to a long life including walking and good genes

Central Saanich wants to sit on the Victoria Regional Transit Commission. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich passes motion that ‘requests and expects’ regional transit seat

Criminal code offences in the jurisdiction of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP rose by 24 per cent during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Crime in Sidney and North Saanich returning to pre-pandemic levels

Jeff Morrow stands in his newly repaired back yard Tuesday (Nov. 15), one year to the day after a record-breaking rainstorm caused much of it to be washed into Millstream Creek. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Langford resident looks back year after record-breaking storm nearly took his house