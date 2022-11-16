Central Saanich passes motion that ‘requests and expects’ regional transit seat

North Saanich has represented region on Victoria Regional Transit Commission for last eight years

Central Saanich council has signalled its claim to represent the Saanich Peninsula on a regional commission dealing with transit.

Council voted unanimously (with Coun. Bob Thompson absent) to approve a notice of motion from Coun. Zeb King that says the community “requests and expects to hold the seat” on the Victoria Regional Transit Commission representing the Peninsula communities. Mayor Ryan Windsor would take the seat.

The motion accuses the province of failing to appoint Central Saanich for over a decade while appointing the mayor of Sidney in 2011 (three years), the mayor of North Saanich in 2014 (four years) and again the mayor of North Saanich in 2018 (four years).

The notice of motion then calls on staff to contact all relevant provincial authorities and agencies, including the Crown Agencies and Board Resourcing Office (CABRO), to press Central Saanich’s claim. Staff will also copy the respective mayors of Sidney and North Saanich, as well as local MLA Adam Olsen.

King later told Black Press Media that the last part of the motion inform Sidney and North Saanich in case the province offers the seat to them.

