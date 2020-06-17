A cougar was spotted in the Island View Beach Regional Park at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 16. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich police issue warning after cougar spotted at Island View Beach

Regional park a popular spot for dog walkers, campers

The Central Saanich Police department is warning beachgoers to be extra cautious at Island View Beach Regional Park after a cougar was spotted in the area.

The department confirmed in a tweet that a cougar was spotted at Island View Beach at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 16.

The park is a popular spot for dog walkers and campers with the Island View Beach Regional Park Campground now open for the season.

ALSO READ: Capital Regional District prepares to reopen regional campgrounds

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria lawyer suspended for second time in 2020
Next story
NDP support for spending bill assures no election in midst of pandemic

Just Posted

Metchosin mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Central Saanich police issue warning after cougar spotted at Island View Beach

Regional park a popular spot for dog walkers, campers

Millstream fish ladder gives salmon, trout a leg up

Peninsula Streams Society expects 3,000 more coho to return to spawn

Greater Victoria firefighters lap up new fundraising opportunity

Oak Bay, Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt crews hit the track in 24-hour relay June 27

Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Update will give look at economic state of the country

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

North Island College writing contest returns this summer

There will be three chances to take part in the virtual 3-hour writing competition

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Most Read