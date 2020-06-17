Central Saanich police issue warning after cougar spotted at Island View Beach

The Central Saanich Police department is warning beachgoers to be extra cautious at Island View Beach Regional Park after a cougar was spotted in the area.
The department confirmed in a tweet that a cougar was spotted at Island View Beach at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 16.
***COUGAR SIGHTING***
Dog walkers and campers – please be aware that a confirmed cougar sighting occurred this evening at 7:30pm at Island View Beach. #csaan
— cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) June 17, 2020
The park is a popular spot for dog walkers and campers with the Island View Beach Regional Park Campground now open for the season.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter