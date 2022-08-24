One of the missing wolves, a cub called Tempest, was eventually located and is back with the pack. (Courtesy GVZoo)

One of the missing wolves, a cub called Tempest, was eventually located and is back with the pack. (Courtesy GVZoo)

CFB Esquimalt uses drones to help look for escaped Vancouver zoo wolves

Drone used infrared imaging to search for wolves on property neighbouring the zoo

Members of CFB Esquimalt were given a chance to use their equipment a little differently this month.

CFB Esquimalt used a drone to help look for the wolves that escaped from Greater Vancouver Zoo on Aug. 16. The drone, which is usually used for inspecting antenna equipment on the navy base, flew over Department of National Defence property that neighbours the zoo in Aldergrove.

The drone took video and used infrared sensing to try and detect heat signatures and determine the location of the wolves. Ultimately, the drone did not find any of the animals during its search.

“The base sends our condolences to the zoo for the loss of one of their wolves in this recent unfortunate incident,” read a tweet from CFB Esquimalt.

On Aug. 16, someone broke into the zoo property and cut a hole in the wolf enclosure. When staff arrived, they found several were missing. In the following search, done by B.C. Conservation Officer Service, Langley RCMP and zoo animal keepers, all but one of the escaped wolves were rounded up and returned safely. The last missing wolf, called Tempest, was found on Aug. 19. A young wolf called Chia was found dead the day before.

“We are so grateful for this positive outcome for Tempest but are still processing the loss of Chia,” the zoo said.

The investigation into the break-in remains ongoing, but Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP confirmed there were no security cameras in the area where the break-in took place. Not only was the wolf enclosure fence cut through but the outer perimeter fence of the zoo was also cut.

Anyone with information on the break-in and release of the wolves is asked to call the RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ MORE: Last missing wolf recovered alive after escape from Aldergrove zoo

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CFB EsquimaltLangleyWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver flees barefoot after crashing and tipping vehicle in Nanaimo’s south end

Just Posted

One of the missing wolves, a cub called Tempest, was eventually located and is back with the pack. (Courtesy GVZoo)
CFB Esquimalt uses drones to help look for escaped Vancouver zoo wolves

A fuel-absorbing boom in an ecologically sensitive area near Washington state’s San Juan Island on Aug. 17. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Twitter)
Crane arriving later this week to pull fuel-leaking boat from waters near Greater Victoria

Pacific FC’s Marco Bustos jumps for the ball against C.S. Herediano in Costa Rica in the second leg of their round of 16 CONCACAF League tie on Aug. 23. (Courtesy of CONCACAF/STRAFFON IMAGES/JHON DURAN)
Pacific FC knocked out of CONCACAF League in Costa Rica

An aerial view over Bear Mountain. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two lawsuits filed against Bear Mountain property companies

Pop-up banner image