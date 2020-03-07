Change your clocks, smoke alarm batteries for daylight saving time

Experts recommend changing the batteries when we switch to daylight savings time to ensure proper functions. (The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz)

The Saanich Fire Department is asking residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries when they change their clocks on March 8.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., the clocks will spring forward by one hour as daylight saving time begins and the fire department suggests using the day as a reminder to put fresh batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Working detectors provide a life-saving early warning in the event of an emergency, explained Lt. Insp. Sean Lillis of the Saanich Fire Prevention Division.

In order to do their job, the detectors need fresh batteries annually which is why the fire department is recommending that residents add installing new ones to their daylight saving time checklist, he said.

Clocks will spring forward one hour at 2am on March 8 and the Saanich Fire Department is recommending residents install new batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks. Take the time, it can save your life.

A functioning smoke alarm is required on every floor of a home, Lillis said. He added that a detector should also be installed outside all sleeping areas or in every bedroom.

Carbon monoxide alarms should also be installed near sleeping areas if the home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage, he said.

