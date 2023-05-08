Charters Road closed temporarily this week for corridor project work

Residents in the area will be permitted access to their properties

The Charters Road Corridor project is a priority for the District of Sooke this year. File - Sooke News Mirror)

Work on the Charters Road Corridor project will shut down the road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week.

The District of Sooke said the work, which includes tree removal and site preparation to facilitate the construction of the transportation corridor, is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Thursday (May 11). Tree falling could begin by mid-day Monday once bird surveying is complete.

Residents in the area will be permitted access to their properties while the work is underway. The timing of closures was scheduled to minimize the impact on those travelling to and from school, and those travelling in the area should plan to allow extra time while the work is completed.

The district will issue a tender for the project in the coming weeks, with applicants given several weeks to apply.

The project’s cost is $6.95 million, with funding provided by $3.75 million in reserve funds through the federal Canada Community Building Fund and the provincial Growing BC Fund.

The district is providing $ 2.2 million in road development cost charges and $1 million from other funding sources. Previous efforts in 2021 to secure funding through two provincial funding streams were unsuccessful, leading to construction delays.

While best efforts will be made to minimize disruption to the public, additional road closures are anticipated during the week, and the public will be notified. District staff will do their best to deal with unexpected delays or complications that may arise during the project to reduce the impact on residents and users of the road, the district noted.

Significant rainfall and related damage resulted in Charters Road being limited to single-lane alternating travel, with the northbound lane closed on Nov. 26, 2021.

Although final details won’t be known until the work is tendered out, the aim is to return Charters Road to two lanes and add sidewalks, bike lanes, and lighting.

The project, identified as a priority in the 2023 budget, is expected to be completed by the middle to the end of 2024.

Tree planting will be increased in other parts of the community to maintain the municipality’s tree canopy, with at least 40 trees to be added to Ravens Ridge Park as part of that effort.



