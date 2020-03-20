City of Parksville has closed down all of its playgrounds effective immediately. (File photo)

City of Parksville says playgrounds are off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns

Move follows directive from provincial health officer

Children in Parksville who enjoy the playgrounds around the city will have to find other ways to pass the time.

Effective immediately and until further notice, all playgrounds in the city are now closed.

In a press release, city officials said they decided to take this ‘drastic’ move to help stop the spread of COVID-19, protect residents and encourage social distancing the community.

The Town of Qualicum Beach is not currently closing down any of its playgrounds but it continues to advise people to be extremely cautious on being in places where the virus can spread and to avoid them.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued clear directives that parents should not be taking their children to playgrounds, as health officials continue to emphasize the importance of social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Keeping their distance will help keep your kids healthy

READ MORE: Comprehensive coronavirus coverage here

“If there is a group of kids all mingling together on a playground that’s not what we need right now,” said Henry. “We need it to be in a controlled environment. Parents should not be letting children go and have playdates and go to playgrounds with other groups of children, because we know that they can transmit this virus and then they bring it home to you and they bring it home to your family.”

The city’s press release noted “the City of Parksville wish the public to know the decision was not made lightly as it knows children want to get out and play. Parents are advised to consider creating other family outdoor adventures that will keep you everyone safe and limit exposure to the virus. Appropriate signage will be posted at playgrounds as soon as possible.”

NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusParksvillequalicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper
Next story
Quadra Islanders ask non-residents to avoid unnecessary visits

Just Posted

Sooke takes Emergency Operations Centre to next level amid COVID-19 crisis

Move aimed at proactively addressing virus

Sooke man building his own submarine

Homemade sub nears completion

View Royal families thank hospital staff working through COVID-19 with colourful signs

‘I teared up, honestly, I was so touched,’ Victoria General Hospital nurse says

EDITORIAL: Sending thanks to community workers across Greater Victoria

Many are diligently helping society amidst COVID-19 fears

Victoria restaurant offers its entire stock of food to staff as it closes due to COVID-19

The Fernwood Inn is closed for the foreseeable future

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

Premier John Horgan warns of ‘crackdown’ on ‘profiteers’

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

City of Parksville says playgrounds are off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns

Move follows directive from provincial health officer

When the Spanish flu hit Sooke

Two kindly grandmothers provided both herbal remedies and comfort

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

Most Read