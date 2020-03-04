BC Transit passes are available for free to Victoria residents aged 18 and under. (Black Press Media file photo)

City of Victoria paying for over 4,000 unused youth transit passes per month

Ridership is steadily increasing, but more uptake required

The uptake for free bus passes for youth is steadily rising in Victoria, with 2,450 passes collected for March so far. The passes became active in December when 2,130 were collected. Each month, however, the City is purchasing rights to 7,200 youth passes at a discounted rate of $11.25 per pass per month from BC Transit, coming to a total cost of $81,000 per month.

The number 7,200 came from the total number of youth in the city, explained Coun. Sharmarke Dubow, who also sits on the Victoria Regional Transit Commission (VRTC). The aim is to get a pass to every youth resident.

“This was the most cost-effective option,” he said. “The other option was to pay $45 per pass, just like anyone can do at a local store.”

While the uptake has slowly increased, there are still 4,750 passes remaining unclaimed every month.

ALSO READ: Victoria councillors advocate once again for free youth transit passes regionally

This, Dubow said, will likely have a steady uptake, with a boost coming in the fall.

“We expect participation rates will jump in the new school year, because we’re trying to incorporate them into student ID cards,” Dubow said. “We’re also considering options for those not enrolled in school.”

Dubow added that presently the only way youth can pick up passes is at City Hall.

“This may create barriers, which is maybe why numbers are lower.”

The youth passes are part of a city-wide pilot project encouraging youth to take sustainable transporation, with costs covered by Sunday street parking fees implemented in May 2019.

They are only available to youth who reside in Victoria city limits. This means that even if a student who lives outside of the city’s borders attends a Victoria school they are not eligible for a pass.

This was an issue Dubow and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, who also sits on the VRTC, tried to approach in a recent VRTC meeting when a proposition was forwarded to study the costs of a region-wide free youth transit pass.

READ MORE: Motion for Greater Victoria fare-free youth transit defeated

The motion failed in a 4-4 tie vote, with Dubow, Helps, Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr supporting the motion, and Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes, Colwood Mayor Rob Martin, Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and commission chair Susan Brice voting against it. This was the second time the same question was met with a tie vote, the first being in August 2019.

“It was unfortunate because we just wanted to look into it and then have answers, so we didn’t give ourselves the opportunity to look,” Dubow said.

Some Oak Bay residents are pushing for a similar plan, however. In their ongoing discussions, the Oak Bay Climate Action Working Group has considered looking into making youth bus passes free, similar to what Victoria is doing. The working group even reached out to consider the costs, and inquired into purchasing any leftover passes from the City. However, the group is still in its deliberation stages for its final recommendations to Oak Bay council.

As for now, the city will continue to pay for its entire youth population to ride the bus despite actual ridership.

– with files from Travis Paterson

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

BC TransitTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor
Next story
Tree removal may impact traffic in Colwood Tuesday and Wednesday

Just Posted

Langford city staff take precautions, avoid shaking Minister’s hands amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says BC’s provincial health officer

City of Victoria paying for over 4,000 unused youth transit passes per month

Ridership is steadily increasing, but more uptake required

Empress workers prepare for strike over wages, workload

Nearly 500 Victoria workers in culinary, housekeeping and more serve strike notice

Victoria’s American expat population a heavy hitter in Super Tuesday vote

Expats hold more power in selecting Democratic presidential candidate

Victoria Beer Week to begin on Friday

The week includes 19 events across the city for every beer lover out there

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Return to work brings some optimism about WFP-employee relations

Long-time Chemainus sawmill employee leaving happier politics appear to be changing for the better

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

Most Read