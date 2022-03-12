The next speaker series from the Citizens Environment Network in Colwood touches on a range of climate action-related topics in the city. (Annacapictures/Pixabay)

Climate action, sustainable building, biodiversity in Colwood topics for speaker series

Citizen’s Environment Network in Colwood hosts online panel discussions March 22 to April 19

The Citizens Environmental Network in Colwood is hosting a series of five online panel discussions on climate action in the municipality.

Topics include mobilizing for climate action, sustainable building, private and public transportation, biodiversity and climate action within Colwood. Dates for the free events are March 22 and 29 and April 5, 12 and 19, respectively. Each will take place from 7 to 8 p.m., and registration can be done online at bit.ly/3pw9OVg.

Carol Brown, past chair of the network, said the group’s mission is to support measurable progress on climate action and environmental sustainability in Colwood.

“Our purpose is to bring together individuals, organizations and businesses with an interest in achieving this mission,” she said in an email. “We are very excited to host this series and to welcome such knowledgeable speakers on such informative topics.”

They include public health physician Dr. Trevor Hancock, Esquimalt Lagoon Stewardship Initiative director Lindsey McCrank, and Sylvain Celaire of Modo Car Sharing Co-op, among others.

The online series will conclude with the presentation of the first-ever CENiC Environmental Award, given to an individual, business or organization that has shown exceptional environmental stewardship in Colwood.

