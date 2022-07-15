Saanich police are on the scene of a crash at McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street. Drivers are advising to use caution travelling through the area. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are on the scene of a crash at McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street. Drivers are advising to use caution travelling through the area. (Black Press Media file photo)

Collision at McKenzie and Quadra impacting traffic in Saanich

Unknown at this time whether injuries occurred in crash

A collision at the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue has resulted in a partial lane closure while investigators are on scene.

The intersection will be open in all directions at this time, but drivers are advised to expect slower than normal flow to traffic through the area and to exercise caution. Police were unable to say how long traffic flow will be impacted.

More to come.

 

