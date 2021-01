Incident occurred near Keating Cross Road, police on scene

A collision on the Pat Bay Highway in Central Saanich is impacting morning traffic.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. near Keating Cross Road.

As of 8:40 a.m., members of the Central Saanich Police Service were still on scene working to clear the collision from the roadway.

Both north and southbound traffic appear to be affected in the area.

More to come.

