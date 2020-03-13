Colwood cancels public meetings due to COVID-19 concerns

The City of Colwood has cancelled its public meetings this month to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement sent out on Friday afternoon, the City said its regular public council and committee of the whole meetings scheduled for March 16 and 23 will be cancelled.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin said public health is the City’s first priority and that it is important to reinforce the public health recommendation to practice social distancing.

“We believe the public may be under-represented at this coming Monday’s meeting amid health advice to avoid public gatherings,” Martin said.

READ ALSO: Victoria cruise ship cancellations will have ‘significant economic impacts,’ GVHA says

Over the next two weeks, City staff will work to improve the ability for public remote participation in electronic meetings. The City of Colwood already live-streams council and committee of the whole meetings but has not tested technology that would allow council members to attend electronically while providing remote public participation.

The City plans to test remote participation at the special committee of the whole meeting scheduled for March 30 and intends to resume public meetings remotely on April 6, where business from the March 16 committee of the whole agenda will be addressed.

On Friday, the province announced 11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing the total to 64. There has been one case so far on Vancouver Island. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the B.C. government’s ban on gatherings with more than 250 people will be upgraded to a provincial order.

READ ALSO: 11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus