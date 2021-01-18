Colwood coffee shop shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sequoia Coastal Coffee, the first coffee shop in Colwood’s Royal Bay neighbourhood, is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 16. (Black Press Media file photo)

A coffee shop in Colwood is temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Sequoia Coastal Coffee, located in the Royal Bay area, said its doors have been closed since they found out a team member tested positive on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The employee worked from Monday, Jan. 11 to Thursday, Jan. 14 from 11:45 a.m. to close. They also worked for a shortened shift on Friday, Jan. 16 from 9:45 a.m. before they started showing symptoms and went home.

The coffee shop shared in a Facebook post that it will remain closed until all staff have been tested and extensive cleaning has been completed.

Black Press Media has reached out to Sequoia Coastal Coffee for comment.

