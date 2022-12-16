Colwood installs new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond Park

The platform is part of the park improvements happening in Royal Bay

The City of Colwood has installed a new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond Park. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood has installed a new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond Park.

Located near the back of the Royal Bay neighbourhood, the park and new viewing platform are part of the extensive improvements being implemented in the area as part of the ongoing Royal Bay development, according to a news release from the city.

Beyond the new viewing platform, the park features lit trails and natural beauty as the park has seen minimal disruption to its natural habitat.

The pond, a glacial kettle pond, was once part of a farm owned by the Murray family. Robert Bertram Murray was born circa 1858 and died Jan. 30, 1935. His wife Mary Murray was born circa 1878 and died Dec. 23, 1977.

The city will be reaching out to longtime community members so we can share more details about the history of this area. If you have history to share, reach out at srussell@colwood.ca.

READ MORE: Colwood takes next step toward climate change goals

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,West Shore