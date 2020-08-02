Colwood man to ride 400 kilometres to fight kids cancer

Man riding for a beloved family member who died from leukemia at 13-years-old

One Colwood man will be biking 400 kilometres in August to raise funds to fight kids cancer. He’s riding for his aunt Brenda, who passed away during his childhood at the age of 13. (Courtesy of Clinton Myers)

Clinton Myers was devastated when his aunt passed away from leukemia when he was a kid.

The Colwood resident was only seven, and Brenda was 13.

“She was more like my best friend and sister,” said Myers. “I remember being at her bedside at the hospital because she wasn’t well enough to be at home. We were raised in the same house and experiencing that loss had a big impact on my life.”

Now, the Colwood man is taking to the streets in memory of Brenda by biking 400 kilometres for the Great Cycle Challenge Canada, a month-long initiative that raises money to fight kids’ cancer.

READ MORE: Saanich woman completes 10 marathons, smashes goal by doubling donations

Since its launch in 2017, the community of bike riders across Canada have ridden over 10.2 million kilometres and raised over $12.4 million in support of research to develop and find a cure for childhood cancers.

This isn’t the first time Myers has rode his bike through his neighbourhood, the West Shore and downtown Victoria. He’s completed similar challenges since 2018. Each year, he’s beaten his goal by hitting around 500 kilometres.

On Saturday, he rode 41 kilometres from his Colwood home, stopping by Matheson Lake and Roche Cove for the first time. He hopes to get back on track and claim lost mileage since he’s been working at home due to the pandemic. He’s set a goal of $500 to raise by the end of the month.

You can donate towards Clinton’s fundraiser at greatcyclechallenge.ca.

ALSO READ: Spirit Orca swimmers tackle 80-kilometre swim for COVID-19 relief

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC Cancer FoundationBikingCity of Colwood,