Completed Vancouver Street corridor adds to Victoria cycle network

Cyclists ride through the plaza and landscaped seating area on Vancouver Street at McClure Street. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Victoria cyclists have a new contiguous north-south route to help them navigate the city.

Just in time for Go by Bike Week, the Vancouver Street All Ages and Abilities (AAA) cycling route is complete, bringing benefits to pedestrians as well.

The 2.5-kilometre project is a part of the city’s 32-km priority network and extends from Bay Street to Park Boulevard. The design features traffic-calmed, shared-use bikeways in North Park and Fairfield with one-way protected bike lanes through the downtown core.

AAA Cycling Network Map – Vancouver Street (Courtesy City of Victoria)

“With a growing population, the city is continuing to invest in walking, cycling and public transit to support healthy and affordable transportation options for everyone,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “And, with this latest corridor completed, it is now possible to bike all the way from Dallas Road to the Victoria-Saanich border on a safe, secure cycling route.”

The Vancouver Street route connects with the recently completed Graham-Jackson AAA corridor, which extends from Bay Street along Graham and Jackson streets to the Saanich border at Tolmie Avenue. It also connects to the Dallas Road off-street AAA pathway via multi-use pathways in Beacon Hill Park. Additional work included new traffic signals, road safety upgrades, as well as new paving, accessibility features, landscaping and public seating.

The project was built with support from the federal Gas Tax Transfer Program as well as funding through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Municipal Climate Innovation Program.

“Investing in active transportation, such as the Government of Canada’s investment in this new cycling route in Victoria, brings incredible benefits to communities including promoting a healthy lifestyle, improving cycling safety, and reducing the environmental footprint,” said Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna. “These projects build communities where families want to live, work, and raise their children.”

Completion of this route is a key milestone in the City’s AAA network. An additional 10 kilometres is slated for construction in 2021 and planning for future phases is also underway. The city is currently seeking final public and stakeholder input on cycling routes in James Bay.

The public can visit the Have Your Say platform at engage.victoria.ca by June 11 to provide feedback and learn more. A full description of cycling routes in the city can be found at victoria.ca under the Residents heading, then streets/transportation.

