Construction begins on affordable housing building in Tsawout First Nation

28-unit building scheduled for spring 2023 occupancy

Five storeys of affordable housing units are now under construction in Tsawout First Nation, the province announced Tuesday (Sept. 28).

The 28-unit project is a partnership between BC Housing, the Salish Sea Housing Society and the Tsawout First Nation intended to support Indigenous people and families in the workforce.

“There are many jobs opening up right now, but without an affordable place to live, it is harder for people to access these jobs,” Tsawout First Nation Chief Harvey Underwood said in a statement.

The building will be comprised of 24 two-bedroom suites, three three-bedroom suites, and one fully accessible one. Amenities will include dishwashers and washer/dryer hookups, a shared laundry facility, storage lockers and bike storage, covered parking, and internet access. There will also be a playground and communal outdoor space.

Rental prices haven’t been determined yet, but the province said they’ll be well below market rates, at approximately $655 for a two-bedroom and $750 for a three-bedroom.

The project is being funded through a $5.6-million grant from the province’s Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund. It is scheduled to be ready for occupancy by spring 2023.

