Campus Greenway pathway design and crossing improvements at West Campus Way. UVic’s West Campus Greenway project aims to create a main east-west greenway through the campus and develop the natural and man-made area to be used as both a connection and destination. (ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. rendering)

Campus Greenway pathway design and crossing improvements at West Campus Way. UVic’s West Campus Greenway project aims to create a main east-west greenway through the campus and develop the natural and man-made area to be used as both a connection and destination. (ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. rendering)

Construction gets rolling on UVic greenway

Project will connect east and west while improving greenspace

Construction on the University of Victoria’s West Campus Greenway project began Wednesday, July 14 with completion anticipated for this fall.

First envisioned in UVic’s 2016 Campus Plan, the 1.1-km greenway will enhance the natural and man-made environment and serve as both the main east-west greenway across campus and main multi-modal pathway between Gordon Head and Sinclair roads.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay maintains status quo for dog ban at Willows Beach

The project follows the design guidelines developed in three phases between summer 2018 and fall 2019. Other priorities for the greenway include implementing a new greenspace destination, protecting mature trees, enhancing the local landscape and fostering respect with local Indigenous communities.

New pathways separating pedestrians and cyclists will also be built.

For more information and updates, visit uvic.ca/campusplanning.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentUVic

Previous story
B.C. funds 85 new paramedics, 22 ambulances as demand climbs
Next story
Good Samaritans douse grass fire along North Okanagan highway

Just Posted

Close up of Daydreamer by Debra Smith which exhibited in the 2020 Sooke Fine Arts Show. (Contributed - Sooke Fine Arts Society)
Sooke Fine Arts Show launches online, July 23

Coun. Ben Isitt resigned this week as vice-chair of the Capital Regional District’s First Nations relations committee over concerns voiced about his presence at the Fairy Creek watershed blockades. (File contributed/City of Victoria)
Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt resigns from CRD First Nation committee vice-chair role

A new municipal report suggests parking congestion is the biggest obstacle facing secondary suites in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Secondary suites causing parking congestion in Sooke

Campus Greenway pathway design and crossing improvements at West Campus Way. UVic’s West Campus Greenway project aims to create a main east-west greenway through the campus and develop the natural and man-made area to be used as both a connection and destination. (ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. rendering)
Construction gets rolling on UVic greenway