Construction of Sidney’s Cameo project officially underway

Construction of a mixed commercial-residential development that will eventually house Sidney’s Star Cinema is officially underway following an official ground-breaking Friday morning.
Plans for the Cameo call for 45 residential units on top of two commercials plus the new, old home of the Star Cinema.
It currently operates out of a temporary space in the 9800-block of Fifth St. after closing its historic location at the corner of Sidney Avenue and Third Street, where it had operated for more than twenty years.
It had screened its last movie at that location Dec. 8, 2019 before re-opening its temporary location in early January.
The theatre plans to operate out of its temporary space for up to 30 months as construction of the Cameo unfolds.
Demolition of the Star Cinema as well as an adjacent building took place earlier this year.
