Construction of underground services leads to spring road closures in Sooke

A section of Charters Road will be closed to traffic until March 25

The District of Sooke is planning a three-week-long road closure for Charters Road beginning on March 7. (District of Sooke)

A section of one of Sooke’s busiest arterial roads will be closed for the next three weeks as the district installs underground services.

Charters Road between Throup Road to Golledge Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian access from March 7 to 25.

The district is connecting wastewater lines to the new B.C. Housing project at 2170 Charters Rd.

Commuters and residents must use an alternative route while the work is being done, but accommodations will be made for nearby residents.

The district is working with the Sooke School District, and school buses will be re-routed from March 7 to 18. Drop off and pick up times for students with buses typically travelling on Charters Road may experience slight delays.

Some delays should also be expected on Church Road during this construction due to increased traffic.

