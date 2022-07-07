Cook Street closed in Saanich near Quadra

Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in the 3300-block of Cook Street.

The roadway is closed north of Salsbury Way after a crash involving several vehicles near Bellevue Road.

A witness at the scene saw a man driving a small red SUV along Cook Street towards Maywood Road at a high rate of speed before striking several parked cars and coming to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

The woman rushed to the man to offer first aid but the driver brandished what she described as a large butcher’s knife.

Police subdued the driver and he was taken to hospital.

The area will be closed for a while warned the Saanich Police Department in a tweet.

Crews are cleaning debris from the scene. At least two other vehicles have been damaged, including one that’s rolled into the ditch.

We are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a call. We currently have one person in custody. No public safety concerns at this time, however, the area will be closed to traffic for some time. #Saanich — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) July 7, 2022

Traffic is being rerouted away from the scene.

More to come.

ALSO READ: West Shore team proposing real solutions to B.C.’s family doctor crisis

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department