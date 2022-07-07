Cook Street closed in Saanich near Quadra

Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in the 3300-block of Cook Street.

The roadway is closed north of Salsbury Way after a crash involving several vehicles near Bellevue Road.

A witness at the scene saw a man driving a small red SUV along Cook Street towards Maywood Road at a high rate of speed before striking several parked cars and coming to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

The woman rushed to the man to offer first aid but the driver brandished what she described as a large butcher’s knife.

Police subdued the driver and he was taken to hospital.

The area will be closed for a while warned the Saanich Police Department in a tweet.

Crews are cleaning debris from the scene. At least two other vehicles have been damaged, including one that’s rolled into the ditch.

Traffic is being rerouted away from the scene.

More to come.

ALSO READ: West Shore team proposing real solutions to B.C.’s family doctor crisis

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Next story
Carelessness fanning the flames in rise of kitchen fires, says Langford assistant chief

Just Posted

Emergency crews are in the 3300-block of Cook Street responding to a vehicle incident. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Cook Street closed in Saanich near Quadra

Singer Maggie Martin has taken social media by storm with more than 3.5 million likes on TikTok. Her latest release Never Blue has been picked up by Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. (Contributed - Maggie Martin)
West Shore singer Maggie Martin racks up 3.5 million likes on TikTok

Dave Saunders, former Colwood mayor and an advocate for increased long-term care solutions on the West Shore, is using the Saunders Family Foundation to lobby for a new approach to community health care. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
VIDEO: West Shore team proposing real solutions to B.C.’s family doctor crisis

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia recently published a list of the region’s top crash intersections for 2021, and Sooke Road dominates the list. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
ICBC reveals worst Sooke intersections for crashes