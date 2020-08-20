Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain on Thursday should aid in helping fire crews suppress the Christie Mountain blaze.

The wildfire, located 6 kilometres from Okanagan Falls, remains at an estimated 1,400 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire had 40 personnel, along with two water tenders, on-site overnight.

Wednesday proved to be a challenging day for fire crews as dense smoke and low visibility that made it difficult for air tankers to combat the blaze.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) confirmed the loss of one home at 176 Christie Mountain Lane, in Heritage Hills south of Penticton.

An evacuation order was put in place for this residence on Aug. 18, the homeowners have been notified of the loss.

More than 300 homes remain under an evacuation order in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton in Electoral Area “D” in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the wildfire.

An evacuation alert continues for the Upper Carmi area which affects 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton.

If your residence has been placed on an evacuation order, you’re asked to register at ess.gove.bc.ca or 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

The emergency support services reception centre was closed at midnight and will reopen at 9 a.m.

Boaters on Skaha Lake and Okanagan Lake are asked to stay out of the way of air tankers and watch for helicopters in the area that will be gathering water for the Mount Christie fire.

