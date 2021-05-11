Copper wire stolen after Oak Bay construction site targeted twice by thieves

A commercial complex under construction was hit by thieves twice in the last week.

On May 3, the Oak Bay police responded to a break and enter in the 2000-block of Cadboro Bay Road. An employee noticed a section of temporary fencing was moved and someone had tampered with a lock. About 100 feet of copper wiring, a Dewalt charger and batteries and several two-way radios were stolen.

Police were called a second time May 9. This time, the main entrance sliding door was propped open and more copper was stolen.

On May 11, a 33-year-old man was arrested for break and enter and possession of housebreaking tools in relation to the incidents.

Double speed means vehicle impound

Oak Bay police ticketed a driver and took their car for excessive speed on Tuesday, May 4, around 11 p.m.

An officer doing traffic enforcement in the 2300-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road heard the revving of an engine and saw a vehicle rapidly approaching with the radar showing a speed of 117 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The driver was stopped and turned out to be unlicensed. They were issued a seven-month driving prohibition, a ticket for $276 for not having a licence, and $483 for excessive speed. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police nab motorist travelling 114 in a 40 km/h zone

Car impounded after speed stop

On May 6, an officer conducting radar enforcement in the 2700-block of Foul Bay Road stopped a driver for speeding. The driver was issued a $276 ticket for no driver’s licence, one for no insurance ($598), a driving prohibition notice and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Back meds, clothing swiped from open vehicles

A pair of thefts from unlocked vehicles were reported to Oak Bay police May 9.

In the 2000-block of Neil Street someone stole four bottles of Kirkland brand back medication, a grey golf polo shirt and a peach top with tags on it. In the same block, someone stole white garbage bags full of high-end clothing that was destined to be donated to a thrift store.

READ ALSO: Possible impaired driver ends up in the water at Willows Beach in Oak Bay

Scammers hit by phone, email

May 7 was a double-tap day for fraud in Oak Bay. Police received two Telus scam reports – one by email and one by phone. Both victims provided personal information including credit card numbers, drivers licence numbers and one of them provided a social insurance number.

Officers remind residences that fraudsters often take advantage of victim’s caring nature and willingness to help. Often, the perpetrators reside in another country or even continent, which makes investigating and the laying of charges very difficult. A top tip to avoid falling for a scam is to go online and do a quick search. The local better business bureau website updates the public on the current fraud scams at bbb.org/ca/bc/victoria. Visit antifraudcentre.ca or fraud.org for more on combatting fraud.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department