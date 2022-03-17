Cordova Bay Village upgrades part of newest local area plan revision in Saanich

Council endorsement of document follows public hearing on March 15

A framework to guide growth and change in Cordova Bay over the next 30 years was unanimously approved on Tuesday evening (March 15) by Saanich council.

The district identified priorities for inclusion in the revised local area plan by consulting residents, First Nations, property and business owners, neighbourhood groups, community stakeholders and developers.

The creation of a healthy, vibrant village centre for the neighbourhood was a guiding principle for the plan, which replaces a planning document last updated in 1998. Part of that focus saw the creation of a village sub-area plan and Cordova Bay Village development permit area design guidelines.

Beach access improvements ranked high on the list of priorities for Cordova Bay residents. The plan calls for taking advantage of opportunities to add such amenities as bicycle parking, steps, ramps, picnic tables and benches at access points.

Plan highlights also include diversifying housing choices and expanding the ridge surrounding Claremont Secondary School to create a small neighbourhood hub.

Slowing traffic along Cordova Bay, Fowler and Sayward Road are areas of focus, too, and general road changes will be implemented over time.

Affordable housing and the possibility of developing a non-market housing option are being explored for a Saanich-owned parcel of land on Doumac Avenue.

The plan builds on current policy and adds focus to issues such as Indigenous relations – outlining how the District of Saanich can collaborate with and better support local First Nations.

Addressing climate change and sustainability goals are integrated into all parts of the plan.

“I’m pleased to know this special, seaside community has a thoughtful and long-term plan that will guide development over the next 20 to 30 years, and that aligns with Saanich’s Official Community Plan, the (memorandum of understanding) with the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council, Climate Plan, Housing Strategy and Active Transportation Plan,” Mayor Fred Haynes said in a release.

