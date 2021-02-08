Couple fined $690 for failing to wear mask in grocery store: Sooke RCMP

People 12 years and older are required to wear masks in indoor settings, ranging from malls to public transportation, and failure to do so can result in a $230 fine. (Pixabay photo)

A couple was handed $690 in fines for violating public health orders while shopping at a Sooke grocery store on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Village Food Markets at about 1:45 p.m. when two people in the store refused to wear a mask and were causing a disturbance. By the time Sooke Mounties arrived, a man, 72, left the store, while a woman, 67, refused to leave.

The woman was arrested and later issued two tickets for failure to wear a mask covering in an indoor place and failing to comply with an enforcement officer’s direction. The man received a ticket for failing to wear a mask. Each ticket carries a $230 fine.

Sooke RCMP issue public health orders tickets when they feel it’s appropriate, Const. Sam Haldane said.

“This month, we’ve given several COVID-19 Related Measures Act violation tickets to people in Sooke,” she said.

People 12 years and older are required to wear masks indoors, ranging from malls to public transportation, and failure to do so can result in a $230 fine.

Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth, and face shields that have an opening above or below the mouth are not allowed.

Those who cannot wear a mask or who cannot put on or remove a mask without others’ assistance are exempt.

To report non-emergency contraventions of this mask order, people are asked to contact their local government’s bylaw office or the local police department’s non-emergency line. Police may be called if someone becomes threatening or abusive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

