COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

BC Parks has suspended camping until the end of April while also curtailing access to trails and other facilities in the latest move by provincial officials to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While people will be able to day hike, washrooms and day-use facilities will be suspended until further notice. Some parking lots will be closed and gated where necessary.

“We are following the advice of the provincial health officer to help people get outside, while ensuring they are following the PHO’s direction and guidance to stay healthy,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in a statement.

Some day-use services and facilities are currently available at the following provincial parks:

  • Mount Seymour Provincial Park – access restricted to some lower-elevation trails. Parking and road access are closed.
  • Cypress Provincial Park – access restricted to some lower-elevation trails. Parking and road access are closed.
  • Goldstream Provincial Park
  • Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park
  • Miracle Beach Provincial Park
  • Wells Gray Provincial Park

In alignment with Parks Canada, all campgrounds, camping opportunities and accommodations will be closed until at least April 30. Refunds will be automatically provided to those with existing reservations during this time.

The Discover Camping reservation system has been suspended for all new reservations. No action is required for people with reservations to receive a refund.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pregnant in a pandemic: expectant mothers change birth plans due to COVID-19
Next story
UPDATED: Health care workers bring COVID-19 assistance to Langford residents

Just Posted

Sooke takes Emergency Operations Centre to next level amid COVID-19 crisis

Move aimed at proactively addressing virus

Sooke man building his own submarine

Homemade sub nears completion

View Royal families thank hospital staff working through COVID-19 with colourful signs

‘I teared up, honestly, I was so touched,’ Victoria General Hospital nurse says

EDITORIAL: Sending thanks to community workers across Greater Victoria

Many are diligently helping society amidst COVID-19 fears

Victoria restaurant offers its entire stock of food to staff as it closes due to COVID-19

The Fernwood Inn is closed for the foreseeable future

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

Premier John Horgan warns of ‘crackdown’ on ‘profiteers’

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

City of Parksville says playgrounds are off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns

Move follows directive from provincial health officer

When the Spanish flu hit Sooke

Two kindly grandmothers provided both herbal remedies and comfort

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

Most Read