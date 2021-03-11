COVID-19 case reported on flight from Calgary to Victoria

Passengers in rows eight to 14 on WestJet flight 3115 March 7 from Calgary to Victoria were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press file photo)

A new flight from Calgary to Victoria has been added the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) list of COVID-19 exposures.

Passengers in rows eight to 14 on WestJet flight 3115 March 7 were exposed to a case of the virus. The BCCDC asks them to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

The flight is the first of March to affect the Victoria International Airport. In February, there were a total of six flight exposures, down from eight in January and seven in December.

As of March 11, there are 219 active cases in the Island Health region, with 65 of them in the south Island.

