Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)

COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Costco Canada will soon be making face shields a mandatory requirement to enter its stores for those who cannot wear masks due to medical reasons – marking one of the first chains in B.C. to add this stipulation to mask policies.

According to signage posted in at least two warehouse locations – in Coquitlam and in Delta – the new policy will take effect on Nov. 16, and follows similar rules implemented in locations across the border last week.

Starting Nov. 16, face masks will be mandatory for those who can wear them, with the exemption of children under the age of two. Prior to this announcement, masks were recommended but not required in Costco stores.

“If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco,” CEO Craig Jelinek said in a statement on Nov. 10.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some; however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

There are a number of reasons a person may not be able to wear a non-medical face covering or mask, including those with disabilities. This includes those who are deaf or hard of hearing, those who are blind or who have low vision, and those who need respiratory apparatus to help them breath.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman who can’t wear a mask feels unfairly judged

In B.C., masks are not mandatory under provincial health guidelines but are encouraged when indoors as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, recommends close-fitting non-medical masks but currently has not issued specified recommendations on face shields.

Since May, many large grocery chains and other stores have implemented mandatory non-medical mask rules for shoppers.

Most people who cannot wear a mask have received doctors’ notes to indicate their exemption, which they can show if questioned.

Earlier this month, the BC Human Rights Commissioner released guidelines on how employers, landlords and service providers should follow human rights codes when creating mask policies.

“Following public health guidance, including wearing a mask in many circumstances, is an important way to protect the most marginalized and medically vulnerable people among us,” Commissioner Kasari Govender said.

“But when we require people to wear masks, it’s important to ensure that those who cannot wear them do not face automatic negative consequences like losing their job or being denied key services.”

Disability Alliance BC board chair, Pam Horton, told Black Press Media that face shields are not always a remedy for those who cannot wear non-medical masks.

Horton, who uses a power wheelchair, said that while she can use a non-medical mask for short periods of time she cannot put the mask on without help from a caregiver or friend. A face shield would pose similar issues.

For those who use a sip and puff wheelchair, which operates with the use of a straw or tube, non-medical masks are not an option.

“Just as each person’s disability is unique to them, mask usage is unique to each person,” Horton said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most British Columbians are unaware of WWII battles fought on our own shores
Next story
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Just Posted

The Rotary Club of Sooke is going virtual with their 2020 annual auction, to take place from Nov. 27 to 29. A majority of the funds will go towards building two gazebos for Ayre Manor Seniors Housing. (Jeannette Wilford photo)
Sooke Rotary Club eyes building gazebos for seniors with 2020 auction funds

Online auction takes place Nov. 27 to 29

West Shore RCMP say charges are pending against a mother of three suspected of impaired driving with her children in the car. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Saanich mom with kids in vehicle faces impaired driving charges after crash

West Shore RCMP suspected impairment while responding to two-car collision

Candidate Cheryl Casimer (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimer and Terry Teegee)
BCAFN regional chief candidates lay out priorities

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are running for regional chief in the Nov. 17 election

The SkeenaWild Film Festival is an annual compilation of films highlighting the beauty of northern B.C. (Screenshot taken from the SkeenaWild Film Festival 2016 trailer)
Thursday night online film festival displays beauty of northern B.C.

Residents can tune in and vote on their favourite films on Nov. 12

Some East Sooke residents woke up without power Thursday morning. (File photo BC Hydro)
UPDATED: Morning buses blocked by East Sooke crash

More than 1,000 without power Thursday morning

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Jack Amos (left) and Joe Robertson (right) will be running from Port Hardy to Victoria beginning Sunday, to raise funds for a Victoria based charity that supports single parents. Photo courtesy, Joe Robertson.
Vancouver Island pair running the length of Vancouver Island to fundraise for single parents

Runners Joe Robertson and Jack Amos will begin on Nov. 15 from Port Hardy and end at Mile Zero, Victoria

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

This group of industry leaders was the cornerstone of Sooke resource industry in its day. (Sooke Region Museum photo)
SOOKE HISTORY: Resource industry was once the backbone of Sooke economy

Historic Muir steam sawmill mural graces Sooke Community Hall

Grade 8 Journey Middle student Calvin Smith brought a Second World War talker helmet from the U.S. Navy that he bought at a garage sale in Sooke in 2019. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Journey Middle students tour interactive museum for Remembrance Day

Students, historians bring war artifacts to show students

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Campbell River Storm forward Jory Swanson is given a rough ride into the Comox Valley Glacier Kings’ bench during a match last season at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The league’s North Division has suspended play for a week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nanaimo school system. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIJHL suspends weekend North Division play due to COVID outbreak in Nanaimo school system

No players are infected; move taken out of ‘an abundance of caution’

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway before its introduction to B.C. waters. A new report calls for clear government policy on salmon farming to help the industry play a key role in the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

Report shows clearer government policy could lead to $44-billion in economic output over 30 years

Most Read